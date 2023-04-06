Louisville man walking his dog identified as death from severe weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Louisville man who was killed during Wednesday’s severe weather has been identified as 30-year-old Billy Corum.

According to ABC affiliate WHAS, Corum was walking his dog when a tree was knocked over by high winds during severe weather.

The Jefferson County coroner said Corum died from severe blunt injuries.

This is the only confirmed death related to the severe storms that ripped through Kentucky.

