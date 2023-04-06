NWS Louisville confirms 4 tornadoes during Wednesday’s severe weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( WHAS ) — Crews with the National Weather Service are continuing to survey reports of damage across Kentuckiana after severe weather barreled through the region Wednesday.

As of noon on Thursday, four tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentuckiana: two in Jefferson County and one in Meade County.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating any additional storm damage outside of Jefferson County.

Click here to learn how you can report storm damage to NWS Louisville.

Here’s what we know about each confirmed tornado:

Newburg, Louisville

The NWS Louisville confirmed two EF-1 tornado touched down in Louisville, near the Newburg area. Preliminary reports indicate the tornadoes had wind speeds of at least 90 mph.

Crews are continuing to survey damage near Watterson Park.

John Gordon, meteorologist in charge at NWS Louisville, said he is confident another tornado touched down in Jefferson County.

Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville

On Thursday, officials confirmed a second tornado touched down in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood as well.

It was originally reported as an EF-2, but officials said it is now believed to be a strong EF-1 tornado with wind speeds of at least 110-115 mph.