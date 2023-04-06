NWS Louisville confirms 4 tornadoes during Wednesday’s severe weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Crews with the National Weather Service are continuing to survey reports of damage across Kentuckiana after severe weather barreled through the region Wednesday.
As of noon on Thursday, four tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentuckiana: two in Jefferson County and one in Meade County.
Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating any additional storm damage outside of Jefferson County.
Click here to learn how you can report storm damage to NWS Louisville.
Here’s what we know about each confirmed tornado:
Newburg, Louisville
The NWS Louisville confirmed two EF-1 tornado touched down in Louisville, near the Newburg area. Preliminary reports indicate the tornadoes had wind speeds of at least 90 mph.
Crews are continuing to survey damage near Watterson Park.
John Gordon, meteorologist in charge at NWS Louisville, said he is confident another tornado touched down in Jefferson County.
Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville
On Thursday, officials confirmed a second tornado touched down in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood as well.
It was originally reported as an EF-2, but officials said it is now believed to be a strong EF-1 tornado with wind speeds of at least 110-115 mph.
“Damage is still being assessed by the crews in Louisville,” officials said.
The tornado struck an apartment complex and displaced more than 20 residents.
“Shingles started flying everywhere, the wind was literally taking my daughter,” Jordan Collins told WHAS11.
Meade County, Kentucky
NWS Louisville officials have confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Meade County.
Crews are continuing to survey storm damage in Meade and Hardin Counties.
Southern Indiana
No tornadoes have been confirmed in southern Indiana at this time.
However, NWS Louisville is surveying damage reports in Crawford, Harrison and Floyd Counties.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.