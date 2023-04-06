1 dead from Wednesday severe storms in Louisville, Beshear reports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person died during Wednesday’s severe storms in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reported last night.

The person who died was from Louisville, Beshear tweeted around 10 p.m.

“I am sad to report that we’ve lost one person from Louisville in tonight’s storms. Kentucky, please join Britainy and me as we pray for this family. ^AB” he wrote on Twitter.

Storms ripped through the state Wednesday evening into the night, causing strong winds and damage in their path.

Louisville reported gusts up to 79 mph. Twice in just a month, the city has reported wind gusts that strong.

An EF-1 tornado was also confirmed in the city, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS will survey damage in Jefferson County, and may also survey damage in Meade and Hardin counties.