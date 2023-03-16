‘Lofton’s Law’ bill to criminalize hazing in Ky. heads to governor’s desk

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — “Lofton’s Law,” a bill that would criminalize hazing in Kentucky is heading to the governor’s desk.

The House passed the bill Wednesday by a 96-3 vote. It was previously passed in the Senate by a 27-7 vote.

The bill now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk, where he can either sign it into law or veto it.

Lofton’s Law honors a freshman at the University of Kentucky, Lofton Hazelwood, who died of alcohol toxicity while pledging a fraternity. He was coerced into drinking 18 shots of hard liquor, his parents said.

If Beshear signs Senate Bill 9 into law, Kentucky will join 14 other states that classify hazing as a felony.

To read the bill in its entirety, head here: https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/recorddocuments/bill/23RS/sb9/bill.pdf

See More

‘Lofton’s Law’ bill would make hazing a felony in Ky.

‘Lofton’s Law’ bill honoring 18-year-old who died in 2021 passes in Ky. Senate