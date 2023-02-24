‘Lofton’s Law’ bill honoring 18-year-old who died in 2021 passes in Ky. Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lofton’s Law bill, honoring an 18-year-old who died from alcohol toxicity in October 2021, easily passed the Senate Thursday.

Lofton Hazelwood, a freshman at the University of Kentucky, died of alcohol toxicity while pledging a fraternity. He was coerced into drinking 18 shots of hard liquor, his parents said.

Senate Bill 9 would make hazing a felony in Kentucky.

Currently, it’s up to universities and colleges to enact anti-hazing policies. Hazing penalties include expulsion or suspension of a student as well as the organization. This bill would increase the hazing penalty which results in physical harm or death to a felony, while people who engaged in hazing that doesn’t cause physical harm would be charged with a misdemeanor.

Lofton’s Law now heads to the House.

If passed in the House and signed by Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky will join 14 other states that classify hazing as a felony.

