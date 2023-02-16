‘Lofton’s Law’ bill would make hazing a felony in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A proposed bill in the Senate could make hazing a felony.

This comes after University of Kentucky student Lofton Hazelwood died in October of 2021 after his parents say he was hazed into over-drinking.

Senate Bill 9 or “Lofton’s law” would establish both first and second-degree hazing as independent crimes and make first-degree hazing a felony.

Hazing would be defined as an “action that endangers mental or physical health for the purpose of recruitment, initiation or enhancing membership or status within an organization.”

Activities that would be considered hazing under Lofton’s Law include causing, coercing or forcing a minor or student to violate state or federal law; consuming food, liquid, alcohol, tobacco or controlled substances; or enduring physical or sexual brutality.

Currently, Kentucky does not have a specific hazing-related criminal charge as state law.

Senate Bill 9 has been sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee.