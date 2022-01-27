Light Snow Is Ahead
A bit better today. Kind of gloomy, but we climbed above freezing. A few snowflakes or sprinkles tonight, not as cold. Friday looks like light snow across the area. Another taste of the Arctic Friday night through Saturday. We warm from there. Rain chances move in mid-next week.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, west winds 5-10. Our low near 26.
Friday: a 30% chance of snow showers and a high of 31.
Friday night: Clearing and cold. A low of 10. Wind chills to start Saturday 0 to 5 below.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. A high of 27
Sunday: Partly sunny and a high of 38.
Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 45
Tuesday: Partly sunny. A mild high of 52.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and a 70% chance of rain, with a high of 48.
Thursday: Partly sunny with rain chances as well, and a high of 48.
Friday: Sunny but cold. A high of only 30.
*How is this for some history
1772 – The “Washington and Jefferson Snowstorm” occurred. George Washington reported three feet of snow at Mount Vernon, and Thomas Jefferson recorded about three feet at Monticello.