More Sun For Sunday

We had a bit of hazy sun today. That is a start. We should be rain-free through next week. Tomorrow (Sunday) early could see light snow in southern, southeastern KY. We should see more sun Sunday.

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. North winds light and a low of 27.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a high of 48. Our far southern and southeastern counties could see light snow early Sunday.

Monday: Mostly sunny and a high of 50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 57.

Wednesday: partly cloudy and a high of 61.

Thursday: partly cloudy and a high of 59.

Friday: Partly cloudy and a high of 63.

Saturday: Partly sunny and a nice high of 67.

Sunday: a 40% chance of showers and a high of 65

*Today in weather history

Lexington’s record high for today is 76 degrees set in 1944.

A three-day “heatwave” for eastern KY in 2000. The London-Corbin Airport hit 77. The record still stands at 81. 76 and 78 degrees the 25th and 26th respectively at the Jackson NWS office