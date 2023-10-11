After a chilly and even frosty start to Wednesday across parts of the commonwealth with readings down into the 30s, mid to high level clouds took over for the remainder of the day. The combination of a Gulf Coast system through some clouds northward and a warm front just to our south heading this direction, we saw much more in the way of cloudiness compared to Tuesday. Despite that, afternoon highs climbed back into the upper 60s in the Bluegrass with slightly lower readings across the south and east. It was a pretty good recovery in temperatures considering the cold start to the day.

The much advertised warm front will slide north of Kentucky into the day Thursday, ushering in a late summer feel as much warmer air returns to the area. With full sunshine expected and a south wind pushing additional warmth northward afternoon highs should run into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. It will feel more like mid-September with temperatures a good 8 to 10 degrees above average so get out and enjoy it. It should be a perfect day out at Keeneland as the 2023 fall meet continues

The good news is that the main surface cold front should remain far enough to the west on Friday to squeeze out another warm and dry day across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Even with some scattered clouds around, we should make a run at the 80 degree mark to end the week with the rain and a few storms holding off until the early hours of Saturday. So at this point it should be a good night for high school football on Friday, especially by mid-October standards.

Once the front trucks through on Saturday, expect a much cooler start to the weekend with scattered showers from time to time and unfortunately that downward trend will continue through the rest of the weekend and into early next week. The combination of some upper level energy and moisture lingering behind the main system along with a brisk northwest wind will definitely make it feel like fall again here in the Bluegrass. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-60s with occasional showers so keep the rain gear handy. You’ll definitely need to dress accordingly if you are headed out to Kroger Field for Kentucky and Missouri Saturday night at 7:30pm. A few showers can’t be ruled out as temperatures fall into the 50s, plus it will be quite breezy so that will add to the fall chill along with potentially impacting the passing and kicking game.

The upper low will cut-off from the flow of the jet stream by Sunday and Monday, keeping clouds, a few light showers, and unseasonably cool temperatures in place for a few days. We’ll literally go from feeling like mid-September Friday to mid-November into next week as highs camp out in the mid-50s before moderating a bit heading into the mid part of next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, not as cool. Lows in the low to mid-50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and pleasant. Lows in the mid-50s.