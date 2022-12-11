Large storm to bring rain and then potential for snow showers this week..

Unfortunately, our gloomy conditions look to remain with us as we head into the second half of the weekend. However, after a chance for morning sprinkles on Sunday, rain chances come to an end with some clearing possible late in the day.

Cool December sunshine looks to return to start the workweek with highs warming from the 40’s on Monday into the 50’s with what looks to be the pick of the next week to come on Tuesday.

A large, slow moving upper storm looks to impact the region on Wednesday/Wednesday night with a good bet for a soaking rain on the order of one to two inches for most areas. On the backside of this system, the return of colder air looks to interact with wrap around moisture behind a coastal low that is expected to develop across the Mid-Atlantic to bring us a good chance for some wet snow showers on Friday.

SUNDAY: Morning sprinkle possible. Clouds linger until late day. High 47°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonably cool. High 46°

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Pick of the week! High 54°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain. High 50°

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell