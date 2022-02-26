Lacatena throws shutout as Kowalik ties Kentucky record

No. 12 Kentucky Softball defeated Columbia 8-0 on Friday

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – The No. 12 Kentucky Softball team picked up an 8-0 win over Columbia in five innings Friday afternoon behind a complete-game shutout from freshman pitcher, Alexia Lacatena . Lacatena went the distance, allowing no runs on four hits and struck out six batters without allowing a walk.

Kayla Kowalik tied the school record for career runs scored Friday with her 173rd. She ties Abbey Cheek (2016-19) with that number, and will break the record with her next run scored.

UK improves to 12-1 on the season and the Wildcats have now won eight games in a row. Columbia falls to 0-1, as this was its opening game of the season.

Kentucky closes out the 2022 Strikeout Cancer Classic on Saturday morning with a 9 a.m. ET game against Long Island University.

Key Play

Alexia Lacatena’s two-run triple in the top of the fifth inning was the key play in the game to put the Wildcats ahead by eight runs and induce the run rule.

Key Player

Alexia Lacatena was the key player in the game, throwing a complete-game shutout and also registering a two-run triple. The freshman from Stanhope, N.J., went five innings, allowing no runs on four hits, walking none and striking out six batters.

Key Stat

173. With Kayla Kowalik’s run in the top of the first inning, she tied the school record for most runs scored in a career for Kentucky. Her 173rd run puts her level with Abbey Cheek (2016-19) as Kowalik’s next run scored will break the school record.

Run Recap

Kayla Kowalik scored on an RBI single from Lauren Johnson in the top of the first to get things started for UK. Renee Abernathy , Kennedy Sullivan and Miranda Stoddard all followed with RBI singles to give the Wildcats a four spot in the top of the opening inning. UK 4, COL 0

In the top of the third inning, Kennedy Sullivan lifted a sac fly to CF to score Johnson, and Blane knocked in a run off an RBI single into left field to score Erin Coffel . UK 6, COL 0

With two outs in the top of the UK fifth, Alexia Lacatena tripled into right center to score Kennedy Sullivan and Margaret Tobias to score the Wildcats’ final two runs of the game. FINAL – Kentucky 8, Columbia 0

To view the box score, click here.

For the latest on UK Softball, follow the Wildcats on Twitter and Instagram at @UKSoftball.