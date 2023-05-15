Kentucky softball reaches 14th consecutive NCAA Tourna

Wildcats heading to Evanston for 2023 Regionals

LEXINGTON, Ky. – (UK Athletics) – The Kentucky Softball team has qualified for its 14th-straight NCAA Tournament and has been placed in the 2023 Evanston Regional hosted by Northwestern University this weekend just outside of Chicago. Northwestern earned the No. 12 overall national seed in the championship.

Kentucky and NU will be joined by Eastern Illinois and Miami (OH) in the regional set to begin Friday and running through Sunday. Northwestern earned the No. 12 overall national seed in the tournament.

Kentucky is the No. 2 seed in the regional and will play No. 3 seeded Miami RedHawks on Friday in the first game of the regional at Friday on SEC Network.

Ticket information will be announced by Northwestern soon.

2023 NCAA Softball Championship

Evanston Regional – Evanston, Ill. – Hosted by Northwestern University

Friday, May 19

1pm ET – Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) [SEC Network]

3:30pm ET – Northwestern vs. Eastern Illinois [ESPN+]

Saturday, May 20

1pm ET – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner [TV TBA]

3:30pm ET – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser [TV TBA]

6pm ET – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner [TV TBA]

Sunday, May 21

4:30pm ET – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner [TV TBA]

7pm ET – If necessary [TV TBA]

For the latest on UK Softball, follow the Wildcats on Twitter and Instagram at @UKSoftball.