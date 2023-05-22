Kentucky run ruled to end softball season

Miami (OH) beats Wildcats 9-0 in regional play

EVANSTON, Ky. – (UK Athletics) – The Miami University RedHawks beat Kentucky 9-0 in five innings Saturday night in Evanston to end the Wildcats season.

Miami scored one time in the first, five times in the second, a run in the fourth and then a walk-off two-run home run in the fifth to end the game. Miami with the win advances to the 2023 Evanston Regional final, and will play Northwestern at 4 p.m. ET needing to beat NU twice to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

Kentucky’s season ends with a 31-22-1 overall record.

Key Play

The key play in Saturday’s game was a grand slam in the top of the second inning by the RedHawks to make it a 6-0 game through two innings of play.

Key Player

Miami’s Haley Blaska was the key player in the game, with five RBI and a grand slam.

Key Stat

Kentucky pitching surrendered three home runs in the game.

Run Recap

A solo home run gave Miami the lead in the bottom of the first. MIA 1, UK 0

In the second, a grand slam gave Miami its largest lead of the day. MIA 6, UK 0

In the fourth, a double with a runner at first gave the RedHawks a seventh run. MIA 7, UK 0

Miami walked it off with a two-run HR in the bottom of the fifth. FINAL – Miami 9, Kentucky 0

