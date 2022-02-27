Kentucky falls to Arkansas, 75-73

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)-

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 30 points and had 18 rebounds but sixth-ranked Kentucky fell at No. 18 Arkansas 75-73 on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.

Kentucky trailed by as many as 13 in the first half before rallying to lead in the second half.

Sahvir Wheeler had 14 points and five assists for Kentucky.

Kentucky won the rebounding, 39-32, and is 20-3 this season when winning the boardwork.

UK fell behind by double-figures in the opening half for the fourth straight game.

The Wildcats won points in the paint, 42-36.

UK also edged out Arkansas in fast-break points, 16-9, and second-chance points, 13-7.

UK’s bench outscored the Hogs by a 24-7 margin.

The 17 lead changes were a season-high for the Wildcats. The previous high was 15 at Notre Dame.

Today’s loss snapped a three-game winning streak for UK in Fayetteville.

