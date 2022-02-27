Kentucky falls to Arkansas, 75-73
LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)-
Oscar Tshiebwe scored 30 points and had 18 rebounds but sixth-ranked Kentucky fell at No. 18 Arkansas 75-73 on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.
Kentucky trailed by as many as 13 in the first half before rallying to lead in the second half.
Sahvir Wheeler had 14 points and five assists for Kentucky.
- Kentucky won the rebounding, 39-32, and is 20-3 this season when winning the boardwork.
- UK fell behind by double-figures in the opening half for the fourth straight game.
- The Wildcats won points in the paint, 42-36.
- UK also edged out Arkansas in fast-break points, 16-9, and second-chance points, 13-7.
- UK’s bench outscored the Hogs by a 24-7 margin.
- The 17 lead changes were a season-high for the Wildcats. The previous high was 15 at Notre Dame.
- Today’s loss snapped a three-game winning streak for UK in Fayetteville.
Player Notes
- Oscar Tshiebwe totaled a career-high-tying 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocked shots and a steal. He also had 30 points on Jan. 11 at Vanderbilt.
- It is his 11th-straight double-double, first Wildcat to do that since Dan Issel had 12 consecutive double-doubles in the 1969-70 season.
- It is his 23rd double-double of the season, ranking second in the nation in that category.
- It’s the third-most in a single season in UK history.
- He has scored in double figures in 11 straight games, best at UK since Immanuel Quickley had a 20-game stretch during the 2019-20 season.
- The nation’s leading rebounder has 16 straight games with double-figure rebounds and grabbed double-figure boards in all but two games this season.
- It is his sixth game this season with 20 points and 15 rebounds, first Wildcat to do that since Jim Andrews had six 20-15 games in 1972-73.
- He now has 445 rebounds this season, moving past Frank Ramsey (434 in 1950-51) for fourth place on the UK single-season list.
- Keion Brooks Jr. had 14 points, five rebounds and two steals. It is his 15th double-figure scoring game of the season.
- After missing two games because of injury, Sahvir Wheeler tallied 14 points, three rebounds and five assists. It is his first double-figure scoring game since Jan. 25 vs. Mississippi State.
- After missing two games because of injury, TyTy Washington Jr. had 10 points, three assists and two steals.