Kentucky completes series sweep of Western Michigan

Kentucky is 7-0 for the first time since 2012.

LEXINGTON, KY (UK Athletics)- Kentucky moved to 7-0 for the first time since 2012 and coach Nick Mingione won his 150th career game as the Wildcats wiped out Western Michigan 16-5 in eight innings on Sunday. The game ended in the mercy rule when UK went ahead by 10 runs after the seventh inning.

Daniel Harris IV had three hits and scored three runs as the Cats dropped an 11-run eighth inning to end the game. Jacob Plastiak also had three hits and Chase Estep homered as Darren Williams earned his first victory in blue.

Coming on the heels of Saturday’s wild 13-12 comeback where the Cats erased an eight-run deficit, they scored a third walk-off win in four games this week and now have 11 under Mingione, who ranks fourth on the school’s all-time win list in just 256 games.

UK will host midweek games against Western Kentucky and Evansville next week before No. 8 TCU comes to town next weekend.