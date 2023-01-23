January is officially ‘Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month’ in Ky.

Gov. Andy Beshear, Ethan and Jeff Callaway celebrate January as Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month Gov. Andy Beshear, Ethan and Jeff Callaway celebrate January as Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month

Gov. Andy Beshear, Ethan and Jeff Callaway celebrate January as Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month Gov. Andy Beshear, Ethan and Jeff Callaway celebrate January as Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month

Gov. Andy Beshear, Ethan and Jeff Callaway celebrate January as Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month Gov. Andy Beshear, Ethan and Jeff Callaway celebrate January as Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month

Gov. Andy Beshear, Ethan and Jeff Callaway celebrate January as Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month Gov. Andy Beshear, Ethan and Jeff Callaway celebrate January as Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thanks to an acclamation issued Monday, January is now Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed the acclamation and recognized Ethan’s accomplishment as the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog of the Year in a ceremony at the Capitol. He has also been awarded the title of chief tasting officer for Busch Beer’s nonalcoholic dog brew, created a line of Ethan dog biscuits to benefit the Kentucky Humane Society and was inducted into the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association Hall of Fame.

Ethan was dumped in the KHS parking lot on January 29, 2021, weighing just 38 pounds when he should have weighed 80. Against all odds, Ethan survived and won the hearts of animal lovers from all over Kentucky and the country who have followed his journey and become a symbol of hope and resilience.

“Among his many accomplishments, the most important is the attention he has brought to the millions of other shelter animals who are just as deserving of love and second chances,” KHS said in a press release.

“Ethan’s journey has been nothing short of amazing. Left at the @kyhumane in horrible condition, Ethan recovered with the help of some pretty incredible Kentuckians. Now, he’s living in his forever home and teaching us the importance of caring for our animals,” Beshear wrote in a tweet Monday afternoon.

See More