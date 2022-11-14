Ethan wins overall American Humane Hero Dog award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ethan, the dog left abandoned and near death at the Kentucky Humane Society last year has been named the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog!

Ethan flew to Florida with his family earlier this week to get a jump on the American Humane Hero Dog gala, where he sported his purple tuxedo to bring awareness to animal abuse. While in Florida, he spent a day filming at the American Humane Sanctuary for a Hero Dog Awards broadcast airing on Dec. 6, met up with Khaleesi who shares a similar story as Ethan and walked on the beach.

To see Ethan’s win and his night at the gala, click here to go to EthanAlmighty’s Facebook page.

Over one million votes were cast this year for the competition.

The American Humane Hero Dogs Awards is an annual, national competition that searches for America’s hero dogs — often ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things, whether it’s saving lives, lending sight or hearing to a human companion or helping people achieve their goals. Dogs compete in seven categories for the Hero Dog Awards (law enforcement and detection dogs, service dogs, therapy dogs, military dogs, search and rescue dogs, guide/hearing dogs and shelter dogs) and Ethan won the shelter dog category — which is dedicated to a shelter or rescue dog that did a heroic deed, large or small; overcame difficult odds and achieved heroic status; or had a remarkable rescue story.