Ethan wins Shelter Hero Dog of the Year; moves on to finals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ethan, the dog left abandoned and near death at the Kentucky Humane Society last year, has been named the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog — and now, he moves on to compete for the title of 2022 American Humane Hero Dog.

The American Humane Hero Dogs Awards is an annual, national competition that searches for America’s hero dogs — often ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things, whether it’s saving lives, lending sight or hearing to a human companion or helping people achieve their goals. Dogs compete in seven categories for the Hero Dog Awards (law enforcement and detection dogs, service dogs, therapy dogs, military dogs, search and rescue dogs, guide/hearing dogs and shelter dogs) and Ethan won the shelter dog category — which is dedicated to a shelter or rescue dog that did a heroic deed, large or small; overcame difficult odds and achieved heroic status; or had a remarkable rescue story.

You can vote for Ethan from now until Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The Hero Dog Awards Gala will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 in Palm Beach, Florida.