Beshear to designate January as Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ethan will visit Frankfort next week where Gov. Andy Beshear will issue an acclamation and recognize Ethan’s accomplishment as the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog of the Year.

Ethan won the overall Hero Dog award in November 2022. For the awards ceremony, he traveled to Florida with his family sporting a purple tuxedo to bring awareness to animal abuse.

“I am beyond excited. This little dog left in the parking lot as an afterthought because someone thought he was gonna die within minutes is now meeting with the governor in his office to recognize the incredible work he’s done in his community, in his state and around the country. It makes me very proud and humbled to be a part of his journey,” a post on the EthanAlmighty Facebook page said.

If you’d like to support Ethan, you can arrive at the Capitol on Monday, Jan. 23 at noon. Only 10 people are allowed in during the recognition, but Ethan’s family has reserved the rotunda from noon to 1:30 for everyone to celebrate. Anyone who comes can take a photo with Ethan and will also receive a special commemorative Ethan coin.

“This is truly a wonderful honor and a testament to Ethan’s perseverance, resilience and courage, to not only survive a horrendous beginning, but to give back all the love and support that has been shown to him by his amazing family,” the post said.

January will also be recognized as Ethan Almighty’s Shelter Animal Awareness Month.

