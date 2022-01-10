Icy spots possible to start Monday

Weather Headlines

Cold start to the week

Drier conditions in the short term

Another system moves in on Saturday

After heavy rain moved in late Saturday night lasting through Sunday, temperatures plummeted last night. This has resulted in patchy icy spots, especially on untreated & rural roadways. Once the sunrises this problem will improve but just be alert and give yourself a few extra minutes on the commute. Temperatures won’t really be going anywhere today as we will struggle to reach the freezing mark by the afternoon. Tonight will be another cold night with overnight lows in the low teens. A brief break from what has been a very active start to the year is expected through the majority of the workweek. A weak system will move through on Thursday but precipitation are currently on the lower end. A stronger system is likely for Saturday giving the region a wintry weather chance. We will be watching that closely over the coming days. Stay tuned to the ABC 36 Storm Team for updates.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and frigid. Lows in the teens.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies but remaining cold. Highs in the low-to-mid 30s.