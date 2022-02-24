Icy conditions continue ahead of heavy rain and flood threat

Heavy rain on the way for the second half of Thursday after morning freezing rain causes icy conditions

Temperatures early Thursday morning dropped just cold enough below freezing to cause icy spots all across central Kentucky. According to the office of Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, Lexington police reported 18 non-injury collisions between midnight and 7:30 a.m. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place until 10 a.m. for the northern half of the ABC 36 viewing area due to the threat of icy conditions. Remember that bridges and overpasses freeze first, before the surrounding roadway.

We are expected a break for the late morning hours before rain returns for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm enough to make this for the entire viewing area. A Flood Watch remains in effect for the southern half of our viewing area until Friday morning. An additional 1-2″+ of rain is possible. These have seen moderate to heavy rainfall during the overnight and into this morning.

The Cumberland River, Kentucky River, and Licking River all currently forecasted to reach flood stage by Friday night. The Cumberland and Kentucky rives will be of greatest concern for minor to moderate flooding. You can the river forecasts and current observations here.

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet will have the latest details on Good Day Kentucky and News at Noon.