How can I prepare for the cold and snow heading this way?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Snow is coming and temperatures are expected to take a deep dive in Kentucky, all shortly after the official start of winter. So you may be wondering, how can I prepare and stay safe?

John Bobel, Lexington Emergency Management’s public information officer, is gearing the city up now for what’s to come. From winter driving challenges to frozen pipe prevention to space heater safety and more, here’s some of LEM’s advice:

Winter driving

If you’re traveling in the car, make sure to have a winter emergency kit. Items you should include are candles and matches, a flashlight, pocket knife, snacks, phone charger, a blanket and extra clothing.

Keep in mind that frostbite can occur on exposed skin in less than 10 minutes. Symptoms include a loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance in fingers, toes, ear tips and the tip of your nose. Signs of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness.

For more on emergency kits, like what to include in a financial, home pet and standard emergency kit, click here for our previous coverage.

Frozen pipe prevention

Frozen water pipes are one of winter’s hazards – but you can avoid them with a little planning and a few simple steps.

Drain your swimming pool and lawn sprinkler supply lines according to the manufacturer’s or installer’s directions. Do not put antifreeze in these lines unless directed. Antifreeze is environmentally harmful and is dangerous to humans, pets, wildlife, and landscaping

Drain and store garden hoses used outdoors. Close the inside valves that supply the outside hose attachments. Then open the outside hose taps to allow water to drain. Keep the outside valve open so that any remaining water can expand without breaking the pipe

Check around the home for other water supply lines located in unheated areas. Look in the basement, crawl space, attic, and garage, and under kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Both hot and cold water pipes in these areas should be insulated. Even a hot water supply line can freeze if water isn’t running through it when the temperature drops

Consider insulating exposed pipes with products such as a “pipe sleeve” or UL-listed “heat tape,” “heat cable,” or similar materials. Many of these products are available at home improvement stores. You should carefully wrap pipes, with ends butted tightly and joints wrapped with tape. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for installing and using these products. If you can’t locate these products, newspaper can provide some degree of insulation and protection for exposed pipes

Space heater safety

Heating equipment is the second most common cause of home fire deaths, and December, January and February are the times when half of all home heating fires occur, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Division of Emergency Management.

Firefighter Jessica Bowman recommends taking the following steps to lower your chances of fire, injury or property loss:

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment

Maintain a 3-foot “kid-free” and “pet-free” zone around open fires and space heaters

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional

Never leave portable heaters on when leaving the room or going to bed

Always use the right kind of fuel (specified by the manufacturer) for fuel-burning space heaters

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Always keep the container of ashes a safe distance away from your home

Test smoke alarms monthly

Power outages

One of the most common, unplanned interruptions is a power outage. Most power outages are caused by severe weather.

Here’s what you can do to prepare:

BEFORE:

Update your phone number and email address with your electric company so you can be served faster in the event of an outage. The two utility companies that service Lexington/Fayette County are Kentucky Utilities and Blue Grass Electric

Write down the phone number of your electric company and save it in your cell phone. Write the number down in your paper emergency phone list

Download the utility company’s mobile phone app

Make sure your emergency kit (which we mentioned above) is fully stocked and easily accessible. That means flashlights, radios and plenty of extra batteries

Purchase an NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio, program it for local warnings and make sure you install the backup batteries. Have one in your bedroom and one in the kitchen or living area of your home

Sign up for local severe weather and emergency alerts and warning systems

Monitor weather reports on radio and television

Install fire/heat and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backup in central locations on every level of your home

Determine whether your home phone will work in a power outage and how long battery backup will last

Make sure your emergency plan that addresses any special medical needs you or your family members have, especially those needs that require devices that rely on electrical power

Purchase appliances with built-in surge protection or install surge protectors to help safeguard valuable electronic equipment such as computers and home entertainment systems. Plug computers and other sensitive equipment into a separate, grounded circuit to isolate them from fluctuations caused when a major appliance restarts (such as your room air conditioner or refrigerator)

Consider having a lightning arrester installed at your main circuit panel

Use a thermometer in the refrigerator and freezer so that you can know the temperature when the power is restored

Keep mobile phones and other electric equipment charged and gas tanks full. Drive on the top half of your car’s gas tank

IF YOUR POWER GOES OUT:

Report your outage immediately to your local electric company. Don’t rely on your neighbors to report your outage

Listen to the local radio station on your battery-operated radio for regular news and weather updates

Stay away from downed power lines, flooded areas and debris. Treat all fallen wires and anything touching them as though they are energized. Immediately report downed lines to your local electric company

Turn off all appliances, including your furnace, air conditioner, water heater and water pump. Leave on one lamp to know when power has been restored. That way, you can avoid a circuit overload and another outage that may result when power is restored to all appliances at once

Check on neighbors

Do not use a gas stove to heat your home. Generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area

Keep these devices outdoors, away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Opening doors and windows or using fans will not prevent CO buildup in the home. Although CO can’t be seen or smelled, it can rapidly lead to full incapacitation and death. Even if you cannot smell exhaust fumes, you may still be exposed to CO. If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air RIGHT AWAY – DO NOT DELAY. Call 911 and have the fire department investigate

Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed. Food will stay frozen for 36 to 48 hours in a fully loaded freezer if you keep the door closed. A half-full freezer will generally keep food frozen for 24 hours. For refrigerated items, pack milk, other dairy products, meat, fish, eggs, gravy, and spoilable leftovers into a cooler surrounded by ice. Inexpensive foam coolers are fine for this purpose

Follow safe operating procedures for generators. Never operate one inside your home or in an enclosed space, such as a garage

If you must travel, please help protect line workers and crews when you see them on the roadside making emergency repairs. Move over from the lane nearest the workers or slow down until you can safely pass the work site

If it is hot outside, close drapes and blinds on the sunny side of your house, drink plenty of fluids, take your pets to a cool basement location and go to an air-conditioned civic center, mall or library if necessary to stay cool

If it is cold outside, open your blinds during the day, cover windows with drapes at night, avoid alcoholic beverages and gather in a central room where there is an alternative heat source, such as a fireplace or kerosene space heater. If the indoor temperature drops to 55°F or below, open your faucets slightly so they constantly drip to prevent pipes from freezing

Do not hesitate to contact a physician if you have any health-related questions

Special care for pets

Don’t forget that cold weather poses serious threats to your pets’ health, too. Here’s how to keep them safe:

Has your pet had his/her preventive care exam (wellness exam) yet? Cold weather may worsen some medical conditions such as arthritis. Your pet should be examined by a veterinarian at least once a year, and it’s as good a time as any to get him/her checked out to make sure (s)he is ready and as healthy as possible for cold weather

Just like people, pets’ cold tolerance can vary from pet to pet based on their coat, body fat stores, activity level and health. Be aware of your pet’s tolerance for cold weather, and adjust accordingly. You will probably need to shorten your dog’s walks in very cold weather to protect you both from weather-associated health risks

Arthritic and elderly pets may have more difficulty walking on snow and ice and may be more prone to slipping and falling. Long-haired or thick-coated dogs tend to be more cold-tolerant, but are still at risk in cold weather. Short-haired pets feel the cold faster because they have less protection, and short-legged pets may become cold faster because their bellies and bodies are more likely to come into contact with snow-covered ground

Pets with diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease or hormonal imbalances (such as Cushing’s disease) may have a harder time regulating their body temperature and may be more susceptible to problems from temperature extremes. The same goes for very young and very old pets. If you need help determining your pet’s temperature limits, consult your veterinarian

Cats and dogs should be kept inside during cold weather. It’s a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur, but it’s untrue. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside. Longer-haired and thick-coated dog breeds, such as huskies and other dogs bred for colder climates, are more tolerant of cold weather; but no pet should be left outside for long periods in below-freezing weather

Pets burn extra energy by trying to stay warm in the wintertime. Feeding your pet a little bit more during the cold weather months can provide much-needed calories, and making sure they have plenty of water to drink will help keep them well-hydrated and their skin less dry

When walking your dog, stay away from frozen ponds, lakes and other water. You don’t know if the ice will support your dog’s weight, and if your dog breaks through the ice it could be deadly. And if this happens and you instinctively try to save your dog, both of your lives could be in jeopardy

For even more tips, like winter driving challenges, what to expect if you’re traveling during the holidays, Lexington’s Office of Homeless Prevention Winter Weather plan status and more, head to bereadylexington.com.

Be sure to tune in to ABC 36 throughout the winter storm to know the latest happening so you and your family can be prepared!