It was a pretty typical late August day across Central and Eastern Kentucky Wednesday with sunshine and afternoon highs into the low 90s. With a weak boundary camped out across Western Kentucky and much of our area being in a slightly drier air-mass, humidity levels weren’t overly high which kept us out of the trouble zone for those dangerous heat index values we’ve been concerned about all week. The high heat indices may finally come into play Thursday and Friday so you’ll want to be prepared for some very hot and humid air.

The frontal boundary will slide east of the commonwealth into Thursday as a wave of low pressure cruises through the Great Lakes. This will allow the big “heat dome” that’s been camped out over the eastern U.S to strengthen a bit, pushing our afternoon highs into the mid-90s on Thursday with heat indices possibly over 100 degrees. The only fly in the ointment is that some of the higher resolution, short term models have been indicating a potential thunderstorm complex developing to our north and diving into the area Thursday. If that happens then all bets are off and we’ll avoid the big heat. Originally many of the major models kept things hot and mainly dry but now the latest runs are pinging the thunderstorm complex, although it drops through earlier in the day giving temperatures a chance to reach the low 90s. The bottom line it is a tricky forecast!

A Heat Advisory is now out for the Bluegrass region Thursday and Friday where heat indices could reach the 105 degree mark, especially clouds stay away and the storms hold off. For far western Kentucky from I-65 westward and up into Northern Kentucky toward metro Cincinnati, these are the more favored areas to reach the criteria for an Excessive Heat Warning on Thursday and Friday…while the Excessive Heat Watch remains along the AA Highway in northeastern Kentucky as the potential thunderstorm complex moving in could greatly impact temperatures there as well.

Friday could potentially be the hottest day of the summer here in Central and Eastern Kentucky as the heat ridge strengthens as a cold front drops in from the north. Afternoon highs could run into the upper 90s with heat indices approaching 105 degrees in spots for the second day in a row. Yet again the caveat is any possible thunderstorm development that occurs earlier than expected, which would lower our afternoon highs. It still looks hot and humid no matter what, so keep that in mind. By Saturday the first of two fronts will slide through, bringing a few isolated storms and knocking temperatures down to around 90 degrees. It’s the secondary front that will really have an impact Sunday and beyond as less humid and even “cooler” air arrives with highs in the low to mid-80s!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the low-70s.

THURSDAY: More sun and heating up, an few isolated storms possible. Highs in the mid-90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid-70s.