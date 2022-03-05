As part of “Severe Weather Awareness” week, day four focuses on Heat Alerts. Eventually, we will encounter an alert for heat. Our part of the country has 105 degrees as the required temperature for a heat warning. 95 degrees for a heat advisory. There are three categories:

Heat Advisory: The maximum heat index is expected to be 95 degrees or higher for at least three hours

Excessive Heat Watch: The maximum heat index may possibly reach 105 degrees or higher for three hours or more within 24-72 hours. The key is “potential”

Excessive Heat Warning: The maximum heat index is expected to reach 105 degrees or higher for three hours or more within 12 hours. The key is “Imminent”