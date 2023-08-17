It was a nice Thursday across Central and Eastern Kentucky thanks to high pressure dominating our weather here in the commonwealth. With more sunshine and a breezy southwest wind pushing warmer air into the region, afternoon highs managed to get back into the 80s for afternoon highs. The only speed bump as we close out the week will be a weak frontal boundary dropping through Kentucky, which could bring a few scattered showers late Thursday evening and into Friday but after that it will be smooth sailing with quiet weather the next few days. This front will bring in additional dry air, which should help eliminate the morning fog we’ve seen the last few mornings.

Friday is shaping up to be a fantastic day across the region, especially by mid-August standards. With abundant sunshine along with a north wind bringing dry air into the region, it should be very comfortable with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, which is several degrees below average for this time of the year. With high school football kicking off across the commonwealth, it should be a perfect night to get the season going with the low humidity playing a big part in the comfort factor with the “muggy meter” way down.

The weekend starts great with slightly warmer temperature and dry conditions as highs reach the low to mid-80s. The much advertised “heat dome” over the Central Plains will be pushed into the eastern part of the country thanks to a strong hurricane in the Pacific nudging it eastward. Temperatures will climb to around the 90 degree mark on Sunday, with the bigger heat moving in early next week. Afternoon highs should surge into the mid-90s both Monday and Tuesday bringing us a reality check for late August. While humidity levels won’t be off the charts, it won’t take much for the heat index to creep toward the 100 degree mark so we’ll keep an eye on that.

With strong high pressure firmly in place and not moving much next week, our rain chances are virtually non-existent as this system will cause the air to sink and compress thus adding to the heat wave and not allowing any thunderstorm to fire up during the heating of the day as we typically see this time of the year.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy with a few showers. Lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Lots of sun, very nice! Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s.