GoFundMe created for UK student Kylah Spring after racist assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A GoFundMe has been created for University of Kentucky student Kylah Spring who was seen being physically and verbally assaulted in a now-viral video by another UK student.

The fundraiser, created by Mykiah Turner, says the hope is to raise $10,000 to help “keep [Kylah] on her feet for the rest of the year.”

As of publishing time, nearly $5,800 has been raised with donations coming from as far away as Texas and Colorado.

“First, this incident is just horrific. I’m so sorry you had to endure something so ugly. The perpetrator clearly has very serious issues. Second, the way you handled yourself was beyond impressive,” a comment from Christopher Allman, who donated to the fundraiser, said. “You showed poise and confidence under extremely difficult circumstances. These character traits will take you far.”

Another comment, from Mary Hockenbery, said “Kylah you did an incredible job – sending love and encouragement from CO.”

The UK student who assaulted Spring has since withdrawn from the school, saying she’s “remorseful” and “embarrassed,” according to her attorney. UK banned her from campus and said she could never re-enroll as a student as well.

Sophia Rosing pleaded not guilty in court Monday to assault, assault of a police officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. After pleading not guilty, a judge set her bond at $10,000 cash and said Rosing is to have no contact with the victims, no alcohol and not enter Boyd Hall. She bonded out that same night.

If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe for Spring, click here.