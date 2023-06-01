Funeral for fallen Scott Co. deputy Caleb Conley held Thursday

Deputy Caleb Conley’s cruiser

Deputy Caleb Conley’s cruiser

Deputy Caleb Conley’s cruiser

Caleb Conley

Deputy Caleb Conley’s cruiser



visitaiton

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The funeral for fallen Scott County deputy Caleb Conley begins at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will go live on its Facebook page for those who can’t attend in person. The livestream is set to begin at 10:45 a.m. You can watch that here once it’s posted: https://www.facebook.com/ScottCoKySheriffsOffice

Conley’s funeral will take place in the Scott County High School gymnasium. Sheriff’s Deputy Lead Chaplain Mike Justice will preside over services. Burial will follow at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana.

The procession route will be as follows:

Begin on Cardinal Drive and turn onto South Cincinnati Pike

Left onto Main Street

Left onto Cherry Blossom

Right onto US 62 into downtown Cynthiana

Right onto Pike Street to the Battle Grove Cemetery

Yesterday, Conley was honored at a visitation, also in the SCHS gymnasium. An American flag hung over the entrance of the gym, a symbol of the sacrifice Conley gave while on duty.

Hundreds of people came to pay their respects to the fallen officer during a visitation, including first responders from across the state. “He was a good husband, a good father and he cared about his community,” said Donovan Riggins, a family member of Conley’s by marriage. Riggins says the support they’ve been shown since Conley’s death has meant so much to the family.

Conley was with the SCSO for four years. He was also an Army veteran and served as a combat engineer. During his eight years with the Army, Conley deployed to Iraq where he helped execute more than 1,800 combat missions and was recognized for finding 164 improvised explosive devices.

He was an active member of the Clayton Arnold Foundation, a volunteer at Licking River Outfitters, a member of the Elks Lodge #438 and a mason.

Conley loved to hunt and fish, volunteer time to his kids’ sporting teams and volunteer in the community.

His wife even nicknamed him “Mr. Mayor” for being so well-known and friendly with everyone he encountered, his obituary noted.

A fundraiser to support his family has raised over $92,000 of its $100,000 goal as of publishing time.

If you’d like to donate, head here: Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund

See More

‘It just don’t seem real’: Hundreds attend visitation for fallen Scott County deputy Caleb Conley

Life, legacy of fallen deputy Caleb Conley to be remembered at visitation

‘He loved his job’: Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office remembers deputy killed in line of duty