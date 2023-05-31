Life, legacy of fallen deputy Caleb Conley to be remembered at visitation

Deputy Caleb Conley’s cruiser

Deputy Caleb Conley’s cruiser

Deputy Caleb Conley’s cruiser

Deputy Caleb Conley’s cruiser

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The life and legacy of fallen Scott County deputy Caleb Conley will be remembered Wednesday evening during a visitation in Georgetown.

Conley’s visitation will be held tonight from 4 to 9 in the Scott County High School gymnasium located at 1080 Cardinal Drive.

Conley has been described as a “damn good deputy” who loved his job and achieved that goal — one he had since he was 3 years old. He was the recipient of several awards over his four-year tenure with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, including the 2021 Scott County Sheriff’s Office Chief’s Award, Highway Safety All Star Drive Sober Division Winner, Deputy of the Year 2022 and Scott County Sheriff’s Office Chief’s Award 2021.

“Deputy Conley was very active in his role as deputy sheriff. He took his job very serious. He was just a go-getter, he loved his job and it’s a shame it got cut short because he loved his job so much and he was so good at it,” Hampton said during a press conference last week, the day Conley was killed.

Conley was also an Army veteran and served as a combat engineer. During his eight years with the Army, Conley deployed to Iraq where he helped execute more than 1,800 combat missions and was recognized for finding 164 improvised explosive devices.

He was also an active member of the Clayton Arnold Foundation, a volunteer at Licking River Outfitters, a member of the Elks Lodge #438 and a mason.

Conley loved to hunt and fish, volunteer time to his kids’ sporting teams and volunteer in the community.

His wife even nicknamed him “Mr. Mayor” for being so well-known and friendly with everyone he encountered, his obituary noted.

He leaves behind his wife and two children.

Tomorrow, his funeral will be held at 11 a.m., also in the SCHS gymnasium. Burial will follow at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana.

A fundraiser to support his family has raised over $90,000 of its $100,000 goal as of publishing time.

If you’d like to donate, head here: Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund