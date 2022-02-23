Freezing Rain Is Possible In Spots Tonight

We had a break from the wet weather today. A short break. Rain kicks back in later tonight/Thursday AM. The heaviest rain is likely for southern Kentucky and also in the PM Thursday. There could be a light wintry mix Thursday morning. Friday, into next week, should allow some drying out. It was cold and gloomy today, but we should get the sun back Saturday. The warmth, not until next week.

Tonight: Rain after 9 pm. A wintry mix is possible north. Most of the rain is likely in southern KY. Winds North about 10 mph. A low of 33.

Thursday looks wet. We could see the precipitation in the form of a wintry mix, sleet, light freezing rain, and/or snow. Thursday’s high 45.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Some lingering sprinkles and/or light snow. A high of 42.

Saturday: Partly sunny and continued chilly. A high of 41.

Sunday: Sunny and a high of 48.

Monday: Mostly sunny and a high of 43

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 53.

Wednesday: partly cloudy and a high of 56.

*Today in weather history

1996 saw a record high of 80 degrees for Lexington. 2.99″ of rain fell on this date in 1909 for Lexington.

1963 saw a three-day cold streak for south and southeastern KY. The London-Corbin Airport 3, -5, and 3 degrees respectively. -11 McKee & West Liberty -7 Stearns, KY.

1987 – A winter storm buried the Middle Atlantic Coast Region under heavy snow. Totals ranged up to 24 inches at Lancaster PA, with 23 inches at Coatesville PA. During the height of the storm Philadelphia PA received five inches of snow in just one hour. The Washington D.C. area was blanketed with up to 15 inches of snow. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1988 – Strong northwesterly winds ushered arctic air into the central U.S., and temperatures in Missouri were thirty degrees colder than the previous day. The strong winds produced squalls along the shore of Lake Superior, with up to 15 inches of snow reported over the Keweenaw Peninsula of Upper Michigan. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1989 – Nineteen cities in the central U.S. reported new record low temperatures for the date, including Lincoln NE with a reading of 19 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary)