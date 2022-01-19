Former EKU softball standout to play in Italy

Former Eastern Kentucky University softball standout and California native Hannah Clark signed to play professionally for New Bollate in Milan out of the Federazione Italiana Baseball Softball league.

Clark was a four-year standout who posted a .305 batting average, 41 doubles, 47 home runs, and 179 runs batted in during her career as a Colonel. She finished as the programs all-time home run and RBI leader.

Clark was named Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team, All-OVC First Team, All-OVC Second Team, and All-Midwest Region Third Team during her career at EKU.

Clark will arrive in Italy in mid-March to prepare for the season before the season opens at the beginning of April. She is expected to play shortstop and bat third for New Bollate.