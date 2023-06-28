EKU soccer builds towards a breakout 2023 season

The Colonels looks to build off back-to-back Atlantic Sun conference tournament semifinal appearances

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Trust the process. That’s what Matt Cosinuke has done since becoming Eastern Kentucky’s head soccer coach in 2019. He joined the Colonels as a young first time head coach and quickly learned the challenges that come with that.

“Man did I get smacked on the nose,” EKU head coach Matt Cosinuke said. “A little puppy with a newspaper. It wasn’t what I thought it would be. It teaches you how to reflect. It teaches you how to be honest with yourself. It teaches you how to pursue growth in all areas of the program and not go with the motion.”

Year by year, the Colonels record improved leading to last season’s 9-7-2 record. Coming off a winning season and an Atlantic Sun tournament semifinal appearance, this squad wants more.

“At the end of 2021, we were happy to where we got at the end of our first semifinal appearance,” Cosinuke explains. “I think the team leaving last year’s appearance there was a little disappointment. This isn’t good enough for us anymore. We’ve done a ton of preparation and fitness development. Getting better at what we’re trying to do.”

What exactly are the Colonels out to accomplish? They want to win the EKU way.

“We’re always going to be blue collar,” Cosinuke says. “We’re always going to work harder than the opposition. We’re always going to try to have more fun than they do. Create opportunities to score and dominate right on both sides of the ball.”