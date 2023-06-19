EKU senior quarterback locked in for his final season

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney has been throwing dots all over the field for years. The Colonels’ senior quarterback holds school records in total offense, touchdown passes and passing yards. Despite being the Atlantic Sun Conference Co-Player of the Year and a Bluebloods Preseason All-American, Parker still isn’t satisfied.

“It’s really just fine tuning all the details,” Parker McKinney said. “Just going back and looking at the film and seeing some of the missed opportunities. Those are just things I can’t afford to miss going into my last year.”

Parker threw for 3,956 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in his 2022 season. However, he’s still hungry and motivated to improve. When you learn more about Parker, it all makes sense. He played football at a Division 1A high school in Coalfield, Tennessee. EKU took a chance on him and that decision has worked out.

“This place means so much to me. This was my only offer coming out of high school. This was the only place that take a chance on me so I obviously owe this place a lot,” McKinney said.

Entering his final season, Parker’s goals are beyond the individual records and achievements. He wants to be remembered as a winner.

“Coach Wells says, ‘Quarterbacks here don’t get remembered off their stats. Quarterbacks are defined by their wins and losses.’ I really want to go out and make a long run in the playoffs. Stack up as many wins as we can. I want to be remembered as someone who led the team to the FCS Championship or Semifinal. Having a long run in the playoffs is how I want to be remembered.”

Eastern Kentucky opens the 2023 football season at the University of Cincinnati on September 2nd.