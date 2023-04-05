Flight data recorders found from Fort Campbell military helicopter crash

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVQ) — An aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Alabama has recovered both flight data recorders from the Fort Campbell helicopter crash on March 29.

These flight data recorders, commonly referred to as “black boxes,” were sent back to Fort Rucker with the safety team for further analysis, base officials said Tuesday. A spokesman for the 101st Airborne Division said a timeline can’t be provided as to when the investigation will be complete as it’s “determined by the thorough analysis of all factors.”

The remains of the nine soldiers killed in the crash have been sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Their bodies were escorted and honored by various police escorts beginning at Fort Campbell to Dover. Dover AFB is home to the Joint Service Mortuary Affairs Office.

Three soldiers who died in the crash were posthumously promoted to a higher grade.

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos (23, of Austin, Texas) was promoted to sergeant, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza (36, of Jackson, Missouri) was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 and Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy (32, of Cape Coral, Florida) was promoted to Warrant Officer 2. An honorary promotion ceremony will occur at a later date with their families.

The other six soldiers killed in the crash include:

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusen Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

Sgt. David Solinas Jr., 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

See More

‘We will see them again’: What we know about the 9 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in helicopter crash

Condolences, prayers pour in for 9 service members lost in Ky. helicopter crash

9 service members killed in military helicopter crash in Western Ky.