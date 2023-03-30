Condolences, prayers pour in for 9 service members lost in Ky. helicopter crash

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Condolences, prayers and statements are pouring in from all over for the nine service members who lost their lives when two military helicopters crashed in Western Ky. Wednesday night.

Five service members were in one helicopter and four were in the other conducting a multi-shift formation under night vision goggles when the helicopter crash occurred, Army officials said during a Thursday press briefing. All service members were based at Fort Campbell.

A team from Alabama is heading to Kentucky to investigate the circumstances that lead up to the crash. Officials said more details will be released after the investigation has concluded.

Gov. Andy Beshear

“Today is a tough and tragic day for Kentucky, Fort Campbell and for the 101st. The nine individuals we lost are children of God. They will be mourned and missed by their families, by their communities.

We are blessed to live in the freest country in the history of planet Earth. We must remember that freedom relies on those who are willing to serve, some of whom pay the ultimate price.

We know a lot about loss in Kentucky, especially these last three years. We’re going to do what we always do. We’re going to wrap our arms around these families. We’re going to be there with them – not just for the days, but for the weeks and the months and the years to come. We’re going to let them know that they are loved and they are special. If they will allow us to carry some of their grief, we will do that for as long as we can.

My faith teaches me that while the body is mortal, the soul is eternal, and we will see them again.

This morning, I talked to [Tennessee] Gov. Bill Lee, who expressed his grief for this loss and his similar commitment to these families. There are no state lines when it comes to taking care of these families and helping them with their grief.

Finally, I also want to thank the first responders, who came from the entire region, there on the ground immediately after this incident, doing everything that they could. The first responders include the Kentucky State Police, Trigg County Emergency Management, Trigg and Christian County Sheriff’s Offices, Trigg and Marshall County rescue squads, East Golden Pond and other Trigg County fire departments, Trigg County EMS and Christian County Emergency Management.

Here in Kentucky, and I know in Tennessee, we love Fort Campbell. We love all of the people who live here and work here. They are a part of our community – of who we are. Their loss today is our loss.

We’re going to stand with both those who are here today, and again we’re going to make sure that these families know they’re loved, they’re not alone.”

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman

“Last night, we lost 9 soldiers from Ft. Campbell- some of the best of Team Kentucky. Please join me in praying for their loved ones. ^JC”

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

“Last night, we lost nine servicemembers in an accident during a routine training mission in Kentucky. My heart goes out to the families of these servicemembers and to the members of the 101st Airborne Division who bravely and proudly serve our country each and every day. I’m saddened by this tragic loss, and I am working with Army leadership to make sure our troops and their families receive the care that they need in the wake of this accident.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)

“Please join me in praying for everyone involved in the Fort Campbell helicopter accident, especially our service members and their families. My staff and I are monitoring the situation as we continue to receive more information.”

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles

“Deeply saddened to learn of a tragic accident last night in Fort Campbell involving two helicopters during a training mission. I’ll be praying for the soldiers involved and their families.”

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

“I am heartbroken by the loss of these 9 service members, who dedicated their lives to our country. My thoughts are with their families and the Fort Campbell, KY, community during this tragic time.”

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)

“My heart goes out to Kentucky’s Fort Campbell, servicemembers, and families affected in this morning’s Army helicopter accident. As we continue to gather more information and work with authorities, please pray for this strong community.”

Tennessee National Guard

“We at the Tennessee National Guard are extremely saddened to hear about the helicopter crash involving members of the 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, Ky.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Soldiers and their families and friends.”

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)

“Saddened to learn of the 9 Army soldiers who lost their lives in a training accident at Fort Campbell last night. This is a solemn reminder of the sacrifices servicemembers & their families make daily – whether deployed or at home. My prayers are with their loved ones.”

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN)

“Devastated to hear of this accident near Fort Campbell. Please join me and my family in praying for the loved ones of the brave servicemembers who lost their lives as they endure unimaginable grief.”

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Ca.)

“Tragic news out of Kentucky this morning.

My thoughts are with the families and friends of the nine servicemembers who were lost in this tragic accident.”

Kentucky Democrats

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the nine soldiers who lost their lives at Fort Campbell overnight. We owe them — and all of our service members — an eternal debt of gratitude.”

Kentucky Adjutant General MG Hal Lamberton

“The news of this incident is truly heartbreaking, and I extend my deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones. We stand ready to support the 101st Airborne Division today and in the days that follow.”

Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville “I would like to express my sincere condolences to the families of the crews of the Medevac helicopter from the 101st who were being informed today of their loss. They served our country proudly and very, very proud to have served with them. They remain in our thoughts and prayers as we go out throughout the day.”

Sen. Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island)

“Our thoughts are with the Army family today, and I know this hits Gen. [James] McConville in a particularly difficult way as an aviator and as a former commander of the 101st Airborne Division. You know and you feel it personally. It also demonstrates the enduring risk our men and women who volunteer to serve our nation face every day, not just in combat zones, but in rigorous training. So all of our thoughts and prayer are with these families and with the Army.”

This story will be continually updated as more statements are sent to ABC 36

