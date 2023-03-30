9 service members killed in military helicopter crash in Western Ky.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)

3/30/23, 10 a.m.

Five service members were in one helicopter and four were in the other conducting a multi-shift formation under night vision goggles when the helicopter crash occurred. All service members were based at Fort Campbell.

Army officials added no radio signal was sent out for help from the helicopters before the crash.

Officials are in the process of notifying family members of all nine service members killed in the crash, though some families are across and outside of the U.S., they said during a press briefing.

“We must remember the lives of those who are willing to serve, some of which who pay the ultimate price,” Beshear said. “We are going to make sure their families know they are loved, they are not alone…and we will see [those service memebers] again.”

A team from Alabama is heading to Kentucky to investigate the circumstances that lead up to the crash. Officials said more details will be released after the investigation has concluded.

3/30/23, 8:57 a.m.

All nine service members aboard the two aircraft were killed in the crash, an Army official confirmed to ABC News around 9 a.m.

A media briefing is expected to be held by Fort Campbell officials at 10 a.m. where officials will provide more information.

3/30/23, 6:20 a.m.

“Several” people were killed after two Black Hawk helicopters from Fort Campbell crashed in Western Kentucky.

The 101st Airborne Division posted to Twitter confirming the fatalities, but no exact number is available yet.

Fort Campbell officials say the crash happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in Trigg County just north of the Kentucky/Tennessee border, and about an hour outside the city of Paducah.

The military says crewmembers from the 101st Airborne Division were flying two Black Hawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the crash happened.

Authorities say the helicopters crashed in a rural area and no residential areas were affected.

The focus right now is on the soldiers and families involved, the 101st Airborne Division added.

Kentucky State Police are working with the United States Army to assess the damage.

Around 1 a.m., Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted about the crash, saying officials will give updates when they can.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected,” he wrote.

In a tweet around 7:30 a.m., Beshear said he was heading to Fort Campbell.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates