Flags to be flown at half-staff in Richmond in honor of coach Roy Kidd

Former EKU head football coach Roy Kidd

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Flags across the City of Richmond will fly at half-staff on Monday in honor of former Eastern Kentucky University head football coach Roy Kidd.

“The City of Richmond continues to keep the entire Kidd family in our thoughts and prayers,” Richmond mayor Robert Blythe said in a press release.

His funeral will also be on Monday at 11 a.m. at the EKU Center for the Arts, which is located at 822 Hall Drive.

Kidd died Tuesday, Sept. 12 after a brief stay in hospice care. He was 91.

He was head coach of the football team for 39 years, beginning in 1964 until 2002.

Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003, Kidd led the Colonels to 16 Ohio Valley Conference titles and a national record 17 NCAA Division I-AA playoff appearances. When he retired following the 2002 season, Kidd was the sixth all-time winningest coach in NCAA history with 314 victories.

The two-time Division I-AA National Coach of the Year recorded 37 non-losing seasons, including a streak of 25 straight with a winning record. Kidd coached 55 All-Americans, 202 First Team All-OVC selections and 41 student-athletes who signed National Football League contracts. A member of the OVC and Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fames, the EKU football stadium is named in his honor.

