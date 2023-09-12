Former EKU football head coach Roy Kidd dies after moving into hospice

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ)

9/12/23

After a brief stay in hospice care, legendary head coach Roy Kidd has died, EKU wrote in a post on its football X account.

“It would be impossible to express everything Coach Kidd has meant to Eastern Kentucky University. He embodied the passion, purpose, and pride that our program strives for every day. Thank you, Coach Kidd! 🤍🏈” the post read.

9/6/23

Former Eastern Kentucky University football head coach Roy Kidd is being moved into hospice care “in the next few days,” his family said in a statement.

“Coach Kidd is currently at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The family plans to move him into hospice care in the next few days. They are taking all comfort measures at this time. Thank you for all your concern and prayers,” Kidd’s family told university officials.

Kidd was head coach of the football team for 39 years, beginning in 1964 until 2002.

Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003, Kidd led the Colonels to 16 Ohio Valley Conference titles and a national record 17 NCAA Division I-AA playoff appearances. When he retired following the 2002 season, Kidd was the sixth all-time winningest coach in NCAA history with 314 victories.

The two-time Division I-AA National Coach of the Year recorded 37 non-losing seasons, including a streak of 25 straight with a winning record. Kidd coached 55 All-Americans, 202 First Team All-OVC selections and 41 student-athletes who signed National Football League contracts. A member of the OVC and Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fames, the EKU football stadium is named in his honor.