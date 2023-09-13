Funeral arrangements announced for former EKU head football coach Roy Kidd

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Eastern Kentucky University head football coach Roy Kidd, who died on Tuesday in hospice care.

Kidd’s visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m.

His funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m.

Both services will be at the EKU Center for the Arts, which is located at 822 Hall Drive.

We look forward to honoring the life and legacy of Coach Roy Kidd with you all. Funeral arrangements have been announced. Find the latest information at https://t.co/xLAuByBK1n. pic.twitter.com/Ok1SuOfkDP — EKU (@eku) September 12, 2023

Kidd was head coach of the football team for 39 years, beginning in 1964 until 2002.

Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003, Kidd led the Colonels to 16 Ohio Valley Conference titles and a national record 17 NCAA Division I-AA playoff appearances. When he retired following the 2002 season, Kidd was the sixth all-time winningest coach in NCAA history with 314 victories.

The two-time Division I-AA National Coach of the Year recorded 37 non-losing seasons, including a streak of 25 straight with a winning record. Kidd coached 55 All-Americans, 202 First Team All-OVC selections and 41 student-athletes who signed National Football League contracts. A member of the OVC and Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fames, the EKU football stadium is named in his honor.

