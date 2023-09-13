Funeral arrangements announced for former EKU head football coach Roy Kidd
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Eastern Kentucky University head football coach Roy Kidd, who died on Tuesday in hospice care.
Kidd’s visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m.
His funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m.
Both services will be at the EKU Center for the Arts, which is located at 822 Hall Drive.
Kidd was head coach of the football team for 39 years, beginning in 1964 until 2002.
Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003, Kidd led the Colonels to 16 Ohio Valley Conference titles and a national record 17 NCAA Division I-AA playoff appearances. When he retired following the 2002 season, Kidd was the sixth all-time winningest coach in NCAA history with 314 victories.