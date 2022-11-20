Final cold blast before warming begins..

The passage of a dry, but potent cold front looks to keep temps on the unseasonably cold side as we wrap up the weekend.

In fact, I expect many areas to wake up with wind chill readings in lower teens and single digits to start your Sunday. However, a nice warm up is expected to start the workweek with highs getting back to normal by midweek.

SUNDAY: Sunny, but unseasonably cold. High 35°

MONDAY: Sunny, temps moderate. High 48°

TUESDAY: Sunny, continued warmer. High 54°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 57°

Looking into Thanksgiving, the warmer conditions should hold on with only a slim chance for a shower late in the day.

A larger storm system looks to impact the region for the end of the week with rain showers becoming likely on Friday, before transitioning to some scattered rain and snow showers Friday night and Saturday.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell