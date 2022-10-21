FBI will enter day 5 of search in Crystal Rogers case at Houck’s Family Farm

FBI began executing new search warrant this week, will continue into Friday

(NELSON CO. Ky.) — Officials say the search for missing mother of five, Crystal Rogers, will continue into a fifth day at the Houck Family Farm. Originally, it was announced the search would last five days.

The farm is the last place Rogers was seen alive back in 2015.

Earlier this week, Crystal Rogers’ mother, Sherry Ballard, spoke to the media.

“I’m ready for answers,” said Ballard. “Our family just need answers.”

Some in the community say it’s time for the town to begin healing.

“I can’t imagine how that feels, so hopefully, [Sherry] gets some answers,” says Robin Thomas, a Bardstown resident.

The FBI declines to say if it has found anything or what exactly they’re looking for. Officials also won’t say how much longer agents will remain at the farm.

“I’m glad that they’re back searching for answers,” added Thomas. “I think Sherry deserves some answers.”

Sherry just hopes for one thing every day.

“I pray that they find my daughter and I bring her home,” said Ballard.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact the FBI at http://crystalrogerstaskforce.com or call (502) 263-6000.