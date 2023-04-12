Fabulous weather continues into Thursday

The incredible early spring weather continued on Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with more sunshine and warm temperatures. With full sun from start to finish and that higher sun angle here in mid-April, temperatures recovered into the mid to upper 70s for afternoon highs after the cooler start in the 40s. With all the warm air around lately, plants, trees and flowers are really starting to bloom out nicely.

We should squeeze in one more terrific day on Thursday with afternoon highs building into the upper 70s, which is a solid 10-15 degrees above average for this time of the year. Expect some high clouds to build in late in the afternoon as an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico begins to move northward. It should be another fantastic day for the spring meet at Keeneland so enjoy that or any other kind of outdoor activity on Thursday.

The aforementioned Gulf low will drift northward and weaken into Friday before being swept eastward thanks to the upper level flow. It should be close enough to produce a few scattered showers on Friday, especially in the south and east. Once that system clears the area, we’ll be in between systems briefly on Saturday so it may end up being a decent day as highs run into the upper 70s with just an isolated storm chance.

The main surface cold front will slide through on Sunday so this looks to be the best chance of organized rain and storms over the weekend. Temperatures will be tricky to close out the weekend since the timing of the front moving through may usher in the cooler air earlier on Sunday, so highs may struggle to get to the 60 degree mark. It looks to be a brief shot of cooler air into early next week with highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s but the good news is that the cool air will relax out pretty quickly as warmer air tries to build back in later next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, pleasantly cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Warm with high clouds late. Highs in the upper-70s to around 80 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, mild temps. Lows in the mid-50s.