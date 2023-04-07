Emails, lawsuit claim driver in Magoffin Co. bus crash was ‘negligent’ and ‘reckless’

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Emails dating back to May 2022 claim that the same driver of the bus that crashed in Magoffin County on Nov. 14, 2022, had used TikTok, texted and vaped while driving in the past.

A lawsuit by Keith Caudill, who was on the bus at the time of the crash, was filed on Feb. 28 along with emails acquired through an open records request.

Attorney Tim Bates, of Bates & Slone Attorneys at Law, released the emails to ABC 36 Friday. In correspondence on May 10, 2022, a parent called the school to complain that bus driver Wanda Blanton, now known as Wanda Bailey, has been seen by “her son and other kids on the bus…TikTok while driving, text while driving, and had almost wrecked while doing so at least four times. She also vapes on the bus…”

Superintendent Chris Meadows, who’s named in this lawsuit, replied to the email asking Director of Transportation Jeff Carpenter, who’s also named in the lawsuit, to “make [Wanda] aware of the complaint and document that you’ve done so…”

The emailed complaint was printed off and signed by Wanda, with a smiley face, who “denied texting and using [TikTok] while driving.”

The lawsuit by Caudill claims two things:

That Wanda operated the bus in a “grossly negligent and reckless manner; failed to keep the vehicle under reasonable, safe and proper control; disregarded the rights, safety and position of others; failed to keep a proper lookout and pay proper attention; and generally failed to exercise the degree of care required”

That Meadows and Carpenter, who are responsible for hiring, training, supervision and retention of bus drivers, had “a duty to ensure that the school buses owned and operated by the Magoffin County Board of Education were being properly and safely operated in compliance with the policies and procedures of the Magoffin County Board of Education and the laws and regulations of this state and nation”

Caudill is seeking money for his medical expenses, pain and suffering and lost wages among other things.

