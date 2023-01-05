Second lawsuit filed in Magoffin Co. bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A second lawsuit was filed Wednesday following the mid-November Magoffin County bus crash that injured all 19 people on board.

The suit, filed on behalf of three students on the bus at the time of the crash, alleges the driver of the bus, Wanda Bailey, was negligent while driving, causing the bus to run off the road into an embankment and overturn.

The suit alleges the following of Bailey:

Failing to maintain lane

Improper maneuver on roadway

Failing to maintain diligent and proper lookout

Failing to keep the bus under control

Driving in a reckless manner

Violating Commonwealth of Kentucky Safety Regulations and Statutes, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations

Otherwise failing to operate the school bus in a safe and prudent manner in view of the roadway and its conditions that existed at the time of the incident

The lawsuit says the students have suffered “numerous permanent physical and emotional injuries and associated damages.”

Eight other people are being sued as well, including the former and current superintendent, the transportation director and the entire board of education.

It also names a convenience store/gas station in Salyersville, in which Bailey is also employed, for “compelling Bailey to work late evening – overnight shifts, knowing she would have to subsequently driver her morning bus route.” It alleges Bailey worked until midnight or later on Nov. 13 and had to begin her bus driving shift at 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 14, the day the bus crash occurred.

The first lawsuit was filed on Dec. 28 on behalf of two other students.

