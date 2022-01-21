EKU volleyball adds Madison County native for 2022 season

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Madison County native Alyssa Evans will play volleyball at Eastern Kentucky University starting in 2022, head coach Johnna Bazzani announced Friday.

Evans spent the past two seasons at Marshall University.

Evans lettered in volleyball, softball, basketball and track & field at Madison Southern High School. She finished her career as the program’s all-time leader in blocks and second in kills. Evans holds the single season blocks record as well.

“I’m excited to welcome home Alyssa Evans and have her as a part of the program,” Bazzani sad. “Alyssa is going to add height and depth in our middle position. She has family ties to EKU and is a kid who wants to play and represent this school with pride. Alyssa is hardworking and dynamic. I know she is going to contribute for us in the fall.”

The 6-foot-1 middle blocker was a member of the all-district team three-straight years and earned all-region honors as a senior in 2019 after recording 275 kills, 51 blocks and 62 aces.

Evans helped lead the Eagles to their first district championship in six years in 2019 as well as the program’s first-ever region tournament match win. She helped her club team place fifth at AAU Nationals in 2019 and won the Silver Medal at the Buckeye Battles in 2018 and 2019. Evans was named academic all-state four times.

Evans did not play in any matches at Marshall. She will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.