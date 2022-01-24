EKU softball’s Sammi Miller named pre-season All-ASUN

Colonels picked to finish fifth in conference: Poll

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University softball player Sammi Miller was named to the preseason All-ASUN Conference team voted on by the coaches, the league announced Monday.

Miller hit .400 last year with 62 hits, 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 24 RBIs, 28 walks, and 16 stolen bases. She led the team in average, doubles, triples, walks, and stolen bases.

Miller was named First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference last year and was a member of the OVC All-Tournament team.

The Colonels come into the season ranked fifth in the preseason poll with 95 points by the coaches.

Last year’s ASUN champion Liberty was picked first with 141 points. The Flames had 11 of the 12 first-place votes. Kennesaw State comes in at second in the poll with 129 points. The Owls made the NCAA tournament a year ago as an at-large team. New member Central Arkansas comes into the poll ranked third with 99 points. Florida Gulf Coast is right ahead of the Colonels with 97 points and one first place vote.

Lipscomb (80), North Florida (79), Jacksonville (69), Jacksonville State (63), North Alabama (47), Stetson (22), and Bellarmine (15) wrap up the preseason poll.

The Colonels open their season on Feb. 11 at the Northern Lights, Southern Nights Tournament in Leesburg, Florida. EKU opens against Iowa and Wisconsin out of the Big Ten.