EKU softball falls in Florida to No. 23 Northwestern

Colonels can't make it happen against the Wildcats

LEESBURG, Fla. (EKU Athletics) – The Eastern Kentucky University softball team came up short against No. 23 Northwestern, 4-0, on the final day of the Northern Lights/Southern Nights Invitational in Leesburg, Florida.

Northwestern struck first against the Colonels in the bottom of the first and didn’t look back.

A leadoff single followed by a walk put runners on first and second with no one out for the Wildcats. Jordyn Rudd delivered with a two RBI double down the left field line to give Northwestern the 2-0 lead after the first inning.

The Colonels threatened in the top of the third. Miranda Lopez worked a walk to put a runner on first with one out. Bella Sanchez doubled into the left center gap, but Lopez was thrown out at the plate trying to score.

The Wildcats extended their lead in the bottom half of the third when Maeve Nelson took the 3-2 pitch the other way into the right center gap for a solo home run to make it a 3-0 lead for Northwestern.

Northwestern pushed one more across in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Samantha Reynoso, Vianna Barron and Sanchez each had a hit for the Colonels.

Reynoso tossed a complete game allowing four runs and striking out five batters in the complete game effort against the nationally ranked Wildcats.

Eastern Kentucky hits the road to Troy Invitational next weekend in Troy, Alabama. The Colonels open the event on Friday against Ole Miss. First-pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.