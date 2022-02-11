EKU softball falls in a pair of contests with Big 10 foes

The Colonels lose to both Iowa and Wisconsin to start the season

LEESBURG, Fla. (EKU Athletics) – The Eastern Kentucky University softball team lost a pair of contests against Iowa and Wisconsin on the opening day of the Northern Lights/Southern Nights Invitational in Leesburg, Florida.

Eastern Kentucky (0-2) lost game one to Iowa, 7-2, before falling to Wisconsin 12-2.

In game one, the Colonels wasted no time getting on the board. Sammi Miller doubled into right center and advanced to third on a throwing error by the center fielder. Miller scored on a pass ball a couple pitches later to take the early 1-0 lead.

EKU added another run in the top of the second.

Freshman Maggie Pertee singled in her first career at-bat to get things started with one out. After a sacrifice bunt by Samantha Reynoso moved Pertee to second, Miller singled to right field to bring home Pertee and give the Colonels a 2-0 lead.

Iowa (2-0) answered back in the bottom half. A lead off single and a walk put runners on first and second with no one out. After a strikeout and a sac bunt put runners in scoring position with two outs, Brylee Klosterman doubled into the left center gap to bring home two and tie the game at 2-2. Nia Carter followed with an infield single to bring home another run and give Iowa the lead 3-2.

The Hawkeyes pushed one more across in the third and fifth innings and two in the sixth to extends their lead.

Miller went 2-for-4 with one double, one RBI, and one run. Pertee went 1-for-3 with one run. Jasmine Miller and Samantha Reynoso each had a hit on the contest. Carly Robinson walked three times.

–

In game two, Wisconsin got on the board first in the top of the second.

Fiona Girardot got things started in the top half of the second with a hit by pitch. Peyton Bannon followed with an infield single, and Chris Angelopulos walked to load the bases with one out. Jollie Fish brought in Girardot with a RBI groundout to shortstop to give the Badgers the early lead, 1-0.

EKU answered back quick.

Ariyana Miranda took the first pitch in the bottom half of the inning the other way down the right field line for a standup triple. Vianna Barron brought her home with a sacrifice fly to center field to tie the game at 1-1.

Wisconsin retook the lead in the top of the fourth with two runs and never looked back. The Badgers pushed three across in the fifth and six across in the top of the sixth inning.

Miranda brought home a run in the bottom of the sixth inning with a RBI single to left field.

Miranda went 2-for-2 with one triple and one RBI. Jeanay Riley went 2-for-3 against the Badgers. Miller had two walks and one run.

Eastern returns to the diamond tomorrow for day two of the Northern Lights/Southern Nights Invitational against Pittsburgh and Penn State. First-pitch against Pitt is scheduled for 11 a.m.