EKU season football tickets go on sale

EKU was top 10 in the country (FCS) in total attendance and top 15 in average attendance.

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Season tickets for EKU football are on sale now.

The Colonels are coming off a 7-4 campaign that featured three wins over preseason top-25 teams. Eastern went 5-1 at home, placed three players on All-American teams, and had six players earn All-ASUN honors. EKU will host six games at Roy Kidd Stadium in 2022.

EKU was top 10 in the country (FCS) in total attendance and top 15 in average attendance. The Colonels will host six games again this season and opponents, dates, and times will be announced at another date in the near future. Game days at and around Roy Kidd Stadium will continue to offer a variety of entertainment, fun, and tailgating experiences.

Fans looking to renew their season tickets can do so at this link. Fans who do not know their username and password to access the ticketing website may contact the EKU Ticket Office at 859-622-2122, or Raymond White at raymond.white@eku.edu.

New 2022 EKU football season tickets can be purchased here. Season tickets start as low as just $49 for every home regular season game. Limited premium seats are also available and can also be purchased by calling 859-622-2122, or by email to raymond.white@eku.edu.