EKU releases 2022 football schedule

EKU will play six home games

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) — Eastern Kentucky University’s football team will play six home games and three ASUN contests at Roy Kidd Stadium this fall when the Colonels compete in their 110th season.

The 2022 schedule starts with a pair of FBS road trips to kick off the year. The Colonels will open the season at Eastern Michigan on Friday, Sept. 2, which will mark EKU’s first meeting with the Eagles since 1971. The game will also be EKU’s first non-Saturday contest away from home since 2015.

Eastern Kentucky will then hit the road to face Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept.10, giving the Colonels multiple road games to start the season for the third consecutive year. EKU will be renewing its series with the Falcons for the first time since the two met in 2018.

The Colonels will open their 54th season at Roy Kidd Stadium on Sept. 17 against Charleston Southern. EKU has never faced the Buccaneers and will be hosting an opponent from South Carolina for the first time since Coastal Carolina visited Richmond in 2013.

EKU opens ASUN play on the road as the Colonels travel to Austin Peay on Sept. 24. The Colonels upset the then-No. 19 Governors 35-27 in 2021 at Roy Kidd Stadium. Eastern Kentucky beat both ASUN teams (Central Arkansas, Jacksonville State) on its 2021 schedule.

Eastern Kentucky begins the month of October with a three-game homestand and will host Southern Utah on Oct. 1 in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. EKU’s lone bye week of the season follows on Oct. 8. After the bye, the Colonels welcome Sam Houston to Richmond on Oct. 15. The Bearkats, who advanced to the FCS Playoff quarterfinals in 2021, held off EKU 42-28 last fall.

The Colonels return to ASUN play on Oct. 22 when EKU hosts North Alabama. Eastern Kentucky will be hosting its first ASUN game ever when it battles the Lions for the first time.

The non-conference schedule ends the following week with a trip to former OVC foe Southeast Missouri State on Oct. 29. The Colonels and Redhawks met every season from 1990-2019.

One of the more entertaining new rivalries in FCS resumes on Nov. 5 when EKU plays host to Central Arkansas. The Colonels and Bears have met three times in the last two seasons, with the contests being decided by a combined 18 points. Last season, EKU rallied from a 25-point deficit to beat UCA 38-35 on the road.

Eastern Kentucky’s final road game of the regular season comes on Nov. 12 with the Colonels heading to Jacksonville State. EKU knocked off JSU, 39-31, in a double-overtime thriller in the 2021 Opportunity Bowl.

The regular-season finale pits the Colonels against Kennesaw State on Nov. 19 in Richmond. EKU will be playing the Owls, who advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs last fall, for the first time in program history.

New season tickets for the 2022 EKU Football season are now available through EKUSports.com and the EKU Athletics Ticket Office located in the Rick Erdmann Olympic Sports Training Center. Tickets start at just $39 when purchasing four or more in select sections. Ticket prices for the general public did not increase from the 2021 season that saw the Colonels win their final five home games of the year. Box seating in the stadium has seen prices reduced with Stadium Club seating also featuring a reduced per-game rate for the 2022 season off previous five-game pricing. Renewals for 2021 season ticket holders will be available in January. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can do so here: https://bit.ly/EKUTix22

EKU’s 7-4 record in 2021 marked the biggest single-season turnaround in program history. The Colonels ended the season receiving votes in both the AFCA Coaches Poll and the Stats Perform FCS Top-25.