EKU football will start spring practice April 5
RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – The Eastern Kentucky football program announced today it will begin spring practice on Tuesday, April 5. EKU’s 15 spring practices will conclude with the annual Maroon & White Game on Saturday, April 30 at 3:00 p.m. at Roy Kidd Stadium.
Following the biggest one-year improvement in school history in 2021, EKU received votes in each of the final national polls. The Colonels closed the season with a record after a 39-31 double-overtime victory over Jacksonville State in the Opportunity Bowl. EKU went 5-1 at Roy Kidd Stadium and defeated three teams that were ranked in the preseason top-25. Eastern won five consecutive games for the first time since 2014, beginning the streak with a 35-27 win over No. 19 Austin Peay. The Colonels rallied from a 22-point road deficit to beat Central Arkansas and rose as high as No. 19 in the national polls during the season.
2022 EKU Football season tickets are on sale now though ekusports.com. Season tickets start as low as just $49 for every home regular season game. Limited premium seats are also available and can be purchased by contacting the ticket office at 859-622-2122, or by email to Raymond White at raymond.white@eku.edu.